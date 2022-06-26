Arrests
• Robert Anthony Colebank, 52, Brownsboro; possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Decatur police)
• Brittany Danielle Melvin, 34, Enterprise; possession of methamphetamine; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Decatur police)
• Kimberly Pauline Pannell, 31, Hartselle; first-degree theft; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Morgan sheriff)
• Laura Colleen Matkin, 42, Lacey’s Spring; first-degree receiving stolen property; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Morgan sheriff)
• Sheldon Hobbs, Athens; distribution of controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Alyssa Jones, Athens; drug trafficking; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Gregory Rhett, Athens; first-degree possession of marijuana, possession of controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Samantha Tucker, Rogersville; third-degree forgery; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Athens police)
