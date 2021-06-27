Arrests
• Donald Lynn Brannon, 60, Danville; using false identity to hinder prosecution; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Decatur police)
• Justin Cody Cartee, 33, Trinity; third-degree burglary; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Hartselle police)
• Treci Nichole Shugrue, 35, Decatur; first-degree theft; in Morgan County Jail with no bail set. (Morgan sheriff)
• Ashley Clemons, 31, Decatur; possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,300. (Morgan sheriff)
• Whitney Caine Mitchell, 37, Ardmore; destruction of property by prisoner; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Limestone sheriff)
• Jackson Isiah Ramos-Vicente, 19, Athens; obstructing governmental operations; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $1,000. (Limestone sheriff)
• Lisa Marie Ray, 40, Fostoria, Ohio; first-degree theft; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $5,000. (Limestone sheriff)
• Chelsea Lynn Wise, 29, Elkmont; first-degree theft; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $5,000. (Athens police)
