Arrests
• Rebekah Brooke Bridgmon, 25, 2811 McDonald Court S.W., Decatur; possession of a controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,000. (Decatur police)
• Demetrius Shamel Peterson, 26, 2028 Wimberly Drive Apt. 12, Decatur; possession of a controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,000. (Decatur police)
• Samira Johnson, 19, 707 Martha St. S.W., Decatur; two counts of possession of a controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,300. (Decatur police)
• Randall Leon Cope, 36, 1875 Carter Road, Mayfield; theft of article from auto vehicle; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Limestone sheriff)
• Jamey Ray Thompson, 42, 10938 Segars Road, Madison; stripping stolen vehicles; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $3,250. (Limestone sheriff)
• Dawn Chasity Byess, 41, 3929 Winston County 39, Addison; third-degree possession of a forged instrument; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,000. (Morgan sheriff)
• Mary Katherine Spencer, 28, 119 Coffman Circle, Athens; possession of heroin; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,000. (Morgan sheriff)
• Brandon Scott Elkins, 34, 4614 Joe Davis Drive, Decatur; using a false identity to obstruct justice; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Madison police)
• April Cecilia Griffin, 21, 13180 Oliver Lane, Madison; possession of a controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Athens police)
• Jason Ray Rose, 45, 12294 Grigsby Ferry Road, Elkmont; possession of a pistol by a violent felon, possession of a controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $5,000. (Limestone sheriff)
• Rodney Sherlock Dugger, 51, 24221 Black Road, Athens; felony DUI; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $5,000. (Limestone sheriff)
• Cameron Lee Parker, 32, 8724 Flicker Lane, Athens; first-degree theft; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $5,000. (Limestone sheriff)
• Rylea Savanna Holt, 23, 19759 Upper Fort Hampton Road, Elkmont; possession of a controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Limestone sheriff)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.