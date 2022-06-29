Arrests
• Kimberly Cooper-Richards, 53, Decatur; possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,300. (Decatur police)
• Johnny Ray Jordan, 61, Morgan County; two counts of fraud, two counts of second-degree forgery; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $40,000. (Decatur police)
• Rebecca Olen Perotti, 40, Crane Hill; third-degree theft; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,000. (Decatur police)
• Holly Shari Kimmons, 44, Decatur; possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Morgan sheriff)
• Michael Anthony Brindley, 33, Lacey’s Spring; first-degree theft; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Morgan sheriff)
• Quincy Delanol Gaines, 43, Athens; first-degree assault; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Athens police)
• Chad Earp, Decatur; second-degree promoting prison contraband; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Kaneisha Lane, Athens; third-degree theft; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Adam Link, Cullman; drug trafficking; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Isaac McLin, Athens; drug trafficking, third-degree theft, conspiracy to commit a controlled substance crime; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Chucky Willard, Toney; two counts of possession of controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
