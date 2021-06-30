Arrests
• Jerry C. Smith III, 47, Decatur; 16 counts of shooting into an occupied dwelling or vehicle, possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $61,100. (Decatur police)
• William A. Lee, 43, Somerville; possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with no bail set. (Decatur police)
• Tracy Annlaatz Furtney, 47, Decatur; in Morgan County Jail with no bail set. (Decatur police)
• Bobby Leon Hanners, 32, Cullman; possession of methamphetamine; in Morgan County Jail with no bail set. (Morgan sheriff)
• Farren Maxwell Whitworth Sr., 59, Hillsboro; first-degree rape; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $50,000. (Morgan sheriff)
• Benjamin Hunter Griffin, 25, Somerville; possession of heroin; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,600. (Morgan sheriff)
• Bradley Glen Bloodworth, 23, Hartselle; third-degree theft; in Morgan County Jail with no bail set. (Morgan sheriff)
• Thomas Watts, 32, Pell City; third-degree theft; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $1,500. (Limestone sheriff)
• Jasinda Nicole Bush, 25, Prospect, Tennessee; three counts of identity theft; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $7,500. (Limestone sheriff)
