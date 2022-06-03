Arrests
• Jammie Laron Langford, 38, Decatur; possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $3,100. (Morgan sheriff)
• Kevon Jamar Davis, 24, Athens; possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Hartselle police)
• Elden Cordera Shelton, 33, Decatur; first-degree theft; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $5,000. (Decatur police)
• William Ray Isbell, 59, Owens Cross Roads; third-degree forgery; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,000. (Decatur police)
• Stephanie Nicole Pugh, 37, Decatur; possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,600. (Decatur police)
