Arrests
• Donnie Ford Parker, 39, 4963 Luker Road, Decatur; third-degree burglary; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Decatur police)
• Brandon Scott Elkins, 34, 4614 Joe Davis Drive S.W., Decatur; possession of methamphetamine; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,000. (Morgan sheriff)
• Sommer Nichole Brown, 34, 37 Holt Road, Morgan County; first-degree attempted theft, possession of a controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $3,500. (Decatur police)
