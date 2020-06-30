ARRESTS
• Lester Dwight Boles, 35, 8226 Alabama 36, Lacey’s Spring; sex offender registration with local law enforcement, violation of community corrections; in Morgan County Jail with no bail set. (Morgan sheriff)
• Burnetta Reshard Reedus, 28, 212 Memorial Drive S.W., Decatur; violation of pretrial release/chemical endangerment of minor; in Morgan County Jail with no bail set. (Morgan sheriff)
• Daniel Latez Burgess, 32, 301 Warren Road N.W., Hartselle; first-degree theft; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $5,000. (Decatur police)
• Logan Dewayne Frost, 30, 16330 Witty Mill Road, Elkmont; first-degree robbery; in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Limestone sheriff)
• Tiffany Resha Tatum, 23, 17620 Tucker Drive, Athens; first-degree robbery; in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Limestone sheriff)
• Jason Ray Rose, 45, 12294 Grigsby Ferry Road, Elkmont; stalking, first-degree receiving stolen property; in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Limestone sheriff)
• Barry Ray Wooley, 50, 1413 Seventh Ave., Athens; three counts of third-degree burglary; in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Limestone sheriff)
• Trashanna Mikela Turner, 24, 4614 Broadmeadow Court, Huntsville; third-degree theft; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $1,500. (Limestone sheriff)
• James Sidney Spencer, 30, 101 Gordon Drive, Athens; two counts of first-degree theft; in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Limestone sheriff)
• Stanley Dale Scroggins, 47, 14479 Blackburn Road, Athens; possession of a controlled substance, possession of dangerous drugs; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $6,000. (Limestone sheriff)
• Amanda Gail Gibson, 40, 78 Wayne Drive, Killen; promotion of prison contraband, possession of a controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Limestone sheriff)
• Demarco Tyray Thompson, 23, 715 Westmoreland Ave., Athens; discharging a firearm into an occupied school bus or school building; in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Limestone sheriff)
• John Yates McDonald, 24, 103 S. Kentucky Ave. Apt. 4, Hopkinsville, Kentucky; first-degree theft; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $5,000. (Limestone sheriff)
• Kevin Joe Martin, 34, 22251 Buttermilk Way, Athens; possession of a controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $3,000. (Athens police)
• Jacob Scott Hood, 29, 904 Main St., Hartselle; first-degree robbery; in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Limestone sheriff)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.