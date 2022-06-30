Arrests
• James Terry Reeves Jr., 30, Moulton; third-degree burglary; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,417. (Morgan sheriff)
• Jammie Laron Langford, 38, Decatur; possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Morgan sheriff)
• Lawrence Lee Azbell, 56, Somerville; failure to report as sex offender; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Morgan sheriff)
• Laquintis Montez Gladney, 33, Hillsboro; first-degree possession of marijuana; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Decatur police)
• David Lee Garrison, 49, Lacey’s Spring; sale/distribution of methamphetamine; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Morgan sheriff)
• Cameron Ashworth, homeless; failure to register as a sex offender; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Lisa Fretwell, Tuscumbia; manslaughter, third-degree escape; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Emily Higginbotham, Somerville; possession of controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Amanda Malone, Athens; possession of controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Jerry Thompson, Athens; possession of controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Trevin Troupe, Athens; two counts of first-degree theft; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Amber Wallace, Athens; chemical endangerment of a child; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Shelby N. Smith, 44; first-degree receiving stolen property; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Athens police)
