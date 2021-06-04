Arrests
• Clifford Terral Malone, 47, Decatur; possession of dangerous drugs; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,000. (Decatur police)
• Joshua Lamar Taylor, 40, Decatur; possession of synthetic narcotics; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,300. (Decatur police)
• Megan Nicolette Westfall, 34, Falkville; manufacturing of a controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with no bail set. (Decatur police)
• Dakota Quintorrian Long, 23, Florence; two counts of trafficking drugs; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $20,000. (Morgan sheriff)
• Heather Partain, 45, Decatur; fraud; in Morgan County Jail with no bail set. (Morgan sheriff)
• Jason Patrick Henderson, 47, Danville; trafficking in methamphetamine, first-degree possession of marijuana; in Morgan County Jail with no bail set. (Morgan sheriff)
• Tonya Michelle Gay, 33, Decatur; possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with no bail set. (Morgan sheriff)
• Seth Adam Bond, 40, Decatur; burglary, first-degree larceny; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $12,000. (Priceville police)
• Kimberly Ohalloran Davis, 50, Decatur; third-degree theft; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $1,500. (Limestone sheriff)
• Michael Lynn May, 52, Athens; possession of controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $1,000. (Limestone sheriff)
• Riley Augustus Billingsley, 59, Huntsville; possession of methamphetamine; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Athens police)
