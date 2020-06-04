Arrests
• Victor Wilburn, 28, 157 Hopewell Road, Morgan County; first-degree possession of marijuana; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,800. (Morgan sheriff)
• Amanda Goar Blevins, 44, 598 Stateline Road, Hazel Green; two counts of possession of methamphetamine; in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Limestone sheriff)
• Jessica Brooke Newman, 25, 23098 Porter Road, Elkmont; possession of dangerous drugs, third-degree burglary, unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle; in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Limestone sheriff)
