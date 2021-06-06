Arrests
• Yamile Zuniga Martinez, 23, Decatur; possession of dangerous drugs and two misdemeanors; in Morgan County Jail with no bail set. (Decatur police)
• Andre Carlisle Sharpley, 43, Hartselle; six counts of sale/distribution of dangerous drugs and first-degree possession of marijuana; in Morgan County Jail with no bail set. (Morgan sheriff)
• Barbara Mae Chaney, 42, Decatur; third-degree burglary; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,000. (Trinity police)
• Shelia Ann Henderson, 53, Decatur; third-degree theft; in Morgan County Jail with no bail set. (Falkville police)
• Bobby Joe Allen, 46, Athens; second-degree assault; in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Limestone sheriff)
• Gregory Carnell Holman, 60, Tanner; possession of a controlled substance and a misdemeanor; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $3,500. (Limestone sheriff)
• Edward Eugene Powers, 57, Athens; possession of a controlled substance and a misdemeanor; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $3,500. (Limestone sheriff)
