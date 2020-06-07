ARRESTS
• Nicholas Christian Owens, 21, 2907 Jackson St. S.E., Decatur; possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,900. (Decatur police)
• Miguel Francisco Ramirez, 25, 812 14th Ave. S.E., Decatur; first-degree burglary; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $12,000. (Decatur police, Morgan sheriff)
• Joe Lendsey Henderson Jr., 55, 119 Lee St. N.E., Decatur; sex offender registration violation; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Decatur police)
• Jamey Dwayne Waits, 43, 2407 Gaslight Place, S.W., Decatur; possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,300. (Decatur police)
• Cynthia Michelle Kennedy, 45, 1627 Jackson St. S.E., Decatur; two counts of possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,300. (Decatur police)
• Justin Nathaniel Smith, 37, 30 Patton St., Falkville; possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,900. (Decatur police)
• Terry Keith Nobinger, 37, 4031 Cullman County 601, Unit 1, Hanceville; sex abuse of a child; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $20,000. (Morgan sheriff)
• Gregory Giovanni Glass, 30, 1242 Beltline Road S.W., Unit 901, Decatur; two counts of possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,900. (Decatur police)
• Kendell Lee Proctor, 49, 213 Lawrence County 465, Hillsboro; possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,900. (Decatur police)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.