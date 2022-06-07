Arrests
• Alphonso Goode, 62, Decatur; failure to register as a sex offender; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Morgan sheriff)
• Michael Jerome Sapp, 22, Ashland, Mississippi; failure to register as a sex offender; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Morgan sheriff)
• Jeremy Blake Garrett, 33, Decatur; possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Morgan sheriff)
• Alfred Duane Jones, 43, Decatur; possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,300. (Decatur police)
• Michaela Antinett Rainey, 34, Decatur; first-degree possession of marijuana; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Decatur police)
• Ollie Jamal Johnson, 26, Hanceville; first-degree theft; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $5,000. (Hartselle police)
• Maurice Cortez Burton, 42, Huntsville; possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Hartselle police)
• Michael Boyd Orr, 57, North Courtland; third-degree burglary; in Lawrence County Jail with no bail listed. (Courtland police)
• Sammy Stout, 48, Decatur; third-degree burglary, second-degree theft; in Lawrence County Jail with no bail listed. (Lawrence sheriff)
• Michael Eaton, Athens; possession of controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Keshia Leigh Suratt, 37, Athens; third-degree theft; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Athens police)
