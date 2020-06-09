Arrests
• Desmond Deshawn Cook, 33, 23 Cumberly Ave. S.W., Decatur; possession of a controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,000. (Decatur police)
• Portia Nicole Orr, 29, 3175 Clopton St. S.W., Huntsville; identity theft; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $5,000. (Hartselle police)
• Jesse Allan Pugh, 40, 1402 20th Ave. S.E., Decatur; possession of a controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,000. (Decatur police)
• John Lesley Trough, 38, 1601 Beech St. S.E., Decatur; first-degree theft; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $5,000. (Decatur police)
• Rebekah Brooke Bridgmon, 25, 207 Memorial Dr. S.W., Decatur; possession of synthetic narcotics; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,000. (Decatur police)
• Kyle Wayne Martinez, 35, 23810 Norman Lane, Elkmont; first-degree possession of marijuana; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $3,500. (Athens police)
• Brylee Shiann Burnette, 21, 18456 Tillman Mill Road, Athens; possession of dangerous drugs; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $3,500. (Limestone sheriff)
• Cory Don Hardy, 40, 20266 Kimzy Carr Road, Athens; discharging firearm into occupied building; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $10,000. (Limestone sheriff)
• Tony Randall Royster, 42, 801 Hereford Road, Athens; possession of methamphetamine; in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Limestone sheriff)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.