Arrests
• Jarmal Shukur Townsend, 23, Athens; second-degree assault; in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Limestone sheriff)
• Travion Marquise Malone, 23, Athens; discharging a firearm into an occupied building; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $10,000. (Athens police)
• Jonathan Renada Hines, 38, Tanner; possession of a controlled substance, second-degree forgery; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $6,000. (Limestone sheriff)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.