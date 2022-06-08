Arrests
• Austin Lee Hamm, 26, Hartselle; second-degree assault, drug trafficking, possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $9,500. (Decatur police)
• Michael Shane Brown, 46, Morgan County; possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,200. (Decatur police)
• Marvin Lynn Bolden, 42, Decatur; possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $5,000. (Decatur police)
• Dewan Marques Troupe, 31, Decatur; possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $5,300. (Morgan sheriff)
• John David Sanchez, 29, Tanner; first-degree theft; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $6,500. (Morgan sheriff)
• Howard James Hagmore, 47, Morgan County; failure to register as sex offender; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Morgan sheriff)
• Willie Junior Gibson, 69, Decatur; failure to register as sex offender; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Morgan sheriff)
• Tommy Quinterry Thomas, 36, Decatur; possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Decatur police)
• Steven Deshawn Pruitt, 22, Hartselle; second-degree assault; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Morgan sheriff)
• Eric Andre Curtis, 33, Union City, Georgia; possession of controlled substance, second-degree promoting prison contraband; in Lawrence County Jail with bail set at $11,100. (State troopers)
• James Beasley, Athens; possession of controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Erik Dewayne Clark, 42, Ardmore; possession of controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Athens police, Limestone sheriff)
• Amanda Malone, Athens; possession of controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Joshua Montgomery, Athens; possession of controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Keshia Suratt, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee; third-degree theft; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Athens police)
• Barry Wisdom, Elkmont; second-degree assault; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
