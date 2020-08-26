ATHENS — A Lacey’s Spring man faces multiple charges after he was found with a stolen truck and allegedly passed forged checks at area businesses, according to Athens police.
Athens police apprehended William Timothy Allison on U.S. 31 north of Pryor Street just before noon Tuesday and charged him with six counts of possession of a forged instrument, one count of first-degree receiving stolen property and one count of first-degree theft, said Capt. Trevor Harris.
Harris said that at the time of his arrest, Allison, 50, of 106 Lasater Road, was in possession of a Dodge Ram truck that had been reported stolen from a Huntsville dealership. Allison allegedly passed forged checks at area businesses with total losses of more than $5,000, Harris said. Allison was questioned, booked at the Athens Police Department and taken to the Limestone County Jail, where his bail was set at $22,500.
