Arrests
• Chauncey Earl Johnson, 56, Decatur; third-degree theft; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Decatur police)
• Jaqueline Rose Biggs, 31, Danville; chemical endangerment of a child; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Decatur police)
• Kayla D. Eldridge, 33, Huntsville; three counts of possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Trinity police)
• Jeffery Bullock, Elkmont; third-degree arson; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Tammy Medley, Elkmont; possession of controlled substance, third-degree promoting prison contraband; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Kenneth Kaylon Shelnutt, 37, Elkmont; breaking and entering a vehicle; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Athens police)
• Angela Walker, Birmingham; first-degree theft; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
