Arrests
• Toyman Toyray Freeman, 24, 1007 Eighth Ave. N.E., Decatur, trafficking in illegal drugs, possession of a controlled substance-methamphetamine and a misdemeanor; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $6,300. (Decatur police)
• Tennis Warren Maxwell, 25, 413 Black Road, Morgan County; possession of a controlled substance-synthetic narcotics; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,000. (Morgan sheriff)
• Jeffery Holmes, 43, 317 Union Hill Road, Morgan County; felony possession of prescription drugs and possession of methamphetamine; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,000. (Morgan sheriff)
• Randy Joe Hill, 53, homeless; possession of a controlled substance (synthetic narcotics) with intent to distribute and a misdemeanor; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,300. (Decatur police)
• Dallas Stanley Sharpe, 36, 303 Hoffman St., Athens; possession of a controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Limestone sheriff)
• Jimmy Darrell King, 53, 1500 U.S. 72, Athens; third-degree theft and possession of a controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Limestone sheriff)
