Arrests
• Christy Nicole Guess, 49, Hartselle; possession of controlled substance; in Lawrence County Jail with bail set at $12,200. (Lawrence sheriff)
• Bobby Shane Singleton, 46, Moulton; breaking and entering a vehicle; in Lawrence County Jail with bail set at $11,100. (Lawrence sheriff)
• William Clark, Toney; two counts of third-degree burglary; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Tavoras Coffman, Athens; breaking and entering a vehicle; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Alexis Fraze, Athens; third-degree burglary, chemical endangerment of a child; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• David Eugene Johnson, 55, Athens; third-degree forgery; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Athens police)
• Tiffany Louk, Elkmont; possession of controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Matthew McGowan, Harvest; second-degree promoting prison contraband, possession of controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Ryan White, Athens; possession of sawed off rifle/shotgun, four counts of possession of controlled substance, chemical endangerment of a child, second-degree assault; in Limestone County Jail with not bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• James Holderby, Collinwood, Tennessee; three counts of failure to register as a sex offender; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Tyler Love, Harvest; third-degree burglary; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Trenton Vaughan, Huntsville; first-degree theft; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Carol Shanette Franklin, 53, Athens; third-degree theft; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Athens police)
• Eric Alban, Arab; third-degree burglary; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Steven Reed, Athens; possession of controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• William Dennis Ikard, 49, Danville; sexual abuse of a child less than 12; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $18,000. (Morgan sheriff)
• Matthew Denzel Mosley, 26, Decatur; second-degree assault; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,900. (Decatur police)
• Christopher John Ingram, 36, Decatur; third-degree theft; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $11,000. (Decatur police)
• Joshua Phillip Amos, 45, Decatur; possession of methamphetamine; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,600. (Morgan sheriff)
• Christopher Walter Hutchens, 22, Lacey’s Spring; second-degree assault; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Morgan sheriff)
• Donald Gene Letson, 69, Morgan County; failure to register as a sex offender; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $5,000. (Morgan sheriff)
• Richard B. Sharpe, 49, Elkmont; first-degree receiving stolen property; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $6,500. (Somerville police)
• Antonio Raphael Mosley, 32, Hillsboro; third-degree promoting prison contraband; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Trinity police)
• Joseph Bradley Horner, 37, Trinity; first-degree criminal mischief; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Trinity police)
• Gerald Scott Kirby, 52, Trinity; five counts of identity theft, first-degree theft; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Decatur police)
• William Weakley II, 42, Decatur; failure to register as a sex offender; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Morgan sheriff)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.