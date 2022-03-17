Arrests
• Holden Tyler Blevins, 31, Decatur; second-degree theft; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Morgan sheriff)
• Brandon Michael Swanger, 30, Athens; torture/willful abuse of a child; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Athens police)
• Daryl N. Redus, 56, Athens; possession of controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Athens police)
• William Clark, Toney; four counts of third-degree burglary; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Jerome Bailey, Athens; second-degree promoting prison contraband; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Kailey Butler, Athens; first-degree assault; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Danny Chambers, Lester; two counts of possession of controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Jessica Chambers, Lester; possession of controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Katlin Frazier, Elkmont; fraudulent use of a credit/debit card; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Vince Griffin, Nauvoo; possession of controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
