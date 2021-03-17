Arrests
• Toyman Toyray Freeman, 24, 1007 Eighth Ave. N.E., Decatur; two counts of possession of a controlled substance and five misdemeanors; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $3,500. (Decatur police)
• Marcus Dylan Powers, 26, 605 Sixth St., Athens; third-degree theft; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $1,500. (Limestone sheriff)
• Cierra Shianna Miller, 24, 26925 Sixth St., Toney; chemical endangerment of a child; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $5,000. (Limestone sheriff)
• Preston Wain Ritterbush, 26, 27164 W. Limestone School Road, Lester; second-degree assault; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $5,000. (Limestone sheriff)
• Matthew Dee Alexander, 42, 1297 County Road 13, Shorter; second-degree assault; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $5,000. (Limestone sheriff)
• Buddy Allen Rooker, 34, 606 U.S. 31, Athens; breaking and entering a vehicle and possession of a controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $5,000. (Athens police)
• Joseph Eugene Powers, 42, 16896 Zehner Road, Athens; possession of a controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Limestone sheriff)
• Jessica Nicole Dugger, 24, 13441 Marks Drive, Athens; first-degree theft, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of a pistol by a drunk/addict and two misdemeanors; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $14,500. (Limestone sheriff)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.