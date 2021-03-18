Arrests
• Randall Devante Bates, 22, 134 McEntire Lane S.W., Decatur; first-degree receiving stolen property and a misdemeanor; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $5,300. (Decatur police)
• Lance Ryder Brasher, 32, 145 Turney Road S.W., Morgan County; possession of heroin and three misdemeanors; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,900. (Falkville police)
• Katee Cheyenne Gilland, 19, 34 Maddux Road S.E., Falkville; third-degree burglary; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Morgan sheriff)
• Melissa Ann Fuller, 41, 17728 Pamela Drive, Athens; fraudulent use of a credit/debit card; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $1,500. (Athens police)
• Adam Taylor, 34, 209 Dixon Road, Hazel Green; third-degree theft, possession of burglar’s tools and two misdemeanors; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $6,000. (Limestone sheriff)
• Joseph Michael Douglas, 33, 23324 Elkton Road, Athens; attempted commercial burglary, breaking and entering a vehicle and a misdemeanor; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $6,000. (Limestone sheriff)
