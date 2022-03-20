Arrests
• Tymon Mosche Garner, 33, Decatur; possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $3,100. (Decatur police)
• Lindsay Susan Roman, 30, Somerville; chemical endangerment of a child; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Morgan sheriff)
• Marctavious Deshawn Evans, 31, Decatur; trafficking in synthetic drugs; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Decatur police)
• Eric Bass, Athens; possession of controlled substance, two counts of drug trafficking, two counts of bribery of public servants, first-degree possession of marijuana; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• William Clark, Toney; first-degree receiving stolen property; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Tyler Love, Harvest; first-degree receiving stolen property; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Reuben Mason, Pinson; discharging firearm into an occupied dwelling; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Zaccheus Rich, Athens; second-degree receiving stolen property, possession of controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Timothy Brewer, Prospect, Tennessee; two counts of first-degree theft; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Amy Clem, Athens; possession of controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Michael Gray, Athens; fraudulent use of a credit card; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Ashley Long, Madison; third-degree burglary; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Marcus Powers, Elkmont; first-degree theft; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Anthony Hudson, 51, Town Creek; third-degree theft; in Lawrence County Jail with no bail listed. (Lawrence sheriff)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.