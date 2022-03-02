Arrests
• Constance N. Blevins, 35, Decatur; possession of controlled substance; no longer in custody. (Decatur police)
• Micah S.G. Cockrell, 43, Falkville; possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,500. (Morgan sheriff)
• Jimmy D. Mitchell, 45, Morgan County; distribution of controlled substances; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $6,700. (Morgan sheriff)
• DeAsia L. Burgess, 26, Decatur; possession of drug paraphernalia with intent to sell; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,000. (Morgan sheriff)
• Joseph C. Davis, 20, Birmingham; attempting to elude a police officer, receiving stolen property in the first and second degrees; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $25,000. (Morgan sheriff)
• Brandy W. Atchley, 38, Decatur; possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $4,100. (Trinity police)
• Michael H. Hand, 45, Madison; illegal possession of prohibited liquor; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,200. (Falkville police)
