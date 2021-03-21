Arrests
• John Philip Hale, 29, 934 Neel School Road, Danville; trafficking in methamphetamines; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $5,600. (Decatur police)
• Timothy James Towe, 34, 1502 Coleman Ave., Athens; possession of illegal drugs; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Athens police)
• Barron Lewis Dorroh, 41, 14355 Seven Mile Post Road, Athens; possession of methamphetamines; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $3,500. (Athens police)
• Jackson Wayne Vaughn, 55, 24144 Sardis Springs Road, Athens; first-degree theft; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $5,000. (Limestone sheriff)
• Kevin Joe Martin, 34, 22251 Buttermilk Way, Athens; smuggling heroin; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Limestone sheriff)
• Joseph Wayne Jackson, 26, 27633 Saddle Trail, Toney; possession of illegal drugs; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Madison police)
• Marvin Christopher Tucker, 47, 21253 Tillman Mill Road, Elkmont; possession of methamphetamines; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Limestone sheriff)
• Jeremy Juwun Best, 26, 6501 Woods Lane, Unit G, Huntsville; first-degree robbery, first-degree assault; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $50,000. (Limestone sheriff)
• Joseph Michael Douglas, 33, 23324 Elkton Road, Athens; first-degree theft, first-degree criminal mischief; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $7,500. (Limestone sheriff)
• Brittney Nichole McCluskey, 29, 14580 Chris Way, Lot 6, Athens; first-degree theft; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $5,000. (Limestone sheriff)
• Geoffrey Gene Gilliland, 45, 22706 Bill Walker Road, Athens; first-degree theft; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $5,000. (Limestone sheriff)
