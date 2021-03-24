Arrests
• Lekisha Kay Hutto, 34, 4384 Lawrence County 86, Moulton; two counts of possession of a controlled substance (heroin and methamphetamine) and three misdemeanors; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,900. (Decatur police)
• Julian Glenn Carter, 46, 300 Austinville Road S.W., Decatur; possession of a controlled substance and a misdemeanor; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,300. (Decatur police)
• Travis Morris Rucker, 39, 16827 McCulley Mill Road, Athens; drug trafficking and first-degree possession of marijuana; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $55,000. (Limestone sheriff)
• Joseph Woodie Crawford, 38, 10676 Alabama 55, Westover; possession of a controlled substance and driving under the influence-controlled substances; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $5,000. (Limestone sheriff)
• Kaleb Lee Barnhill, 24, 4406 Oxford Gate Road, Tuscaloosa; possession of a controlled substance and a misdemeanor; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $3,500. (Limestone sheriff)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.