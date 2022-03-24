Arrests
• Christina Ann Hogan, 38, Decatur; possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,300. (Decatur police)
• Tracey Lee Campbell, 37, Morgan County; drug trafficking; in Morgan County Jail with no bail set. (Morgan sheriff)
• Naomi Christine Gillian, 43, Cullman; possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $3,204. (Morgan sheriff)
• Billy Joe Garner, 46, Morgan County; first-degree sodomy; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $150,733. (Morgan sheriff)
• Airens Marcell MacLin, 34, Somerville; third-degree theft, two counts of forgery, two counts of identity theft; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $16,000. (Morgan sheriff)
• Timothy Bryan Kennedy, 63, New Market; first-degree receiving stolen property; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $5,000. (Somerville police)
• Amber Carroll, Elkmont; chemical endangerment of a child; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• William Clark, Toney; third-degree burglary; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Christopher Combs, Athens; possession of controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• John Lee Douglas Jr., 32, Athens; first-degree possession of marijuana, three counts of possession of controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Athens police/Limestone sheriff)
• James Woodrow Jarrett, 57, Athens; third-degree theft, fraudulent use of a credit/debit card; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Athens police)
• Tyler Love, Harvest; third-degree burglary; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Rebecca Myrick, Elkmont; second-degree assault; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Robert Potter, Elkton, Tennessee; possession of controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Blake Wallace, Athens; third-degree burglary; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Kathyrn Alexander, Tanner; possession of controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Aaron Brooks, Athens; two counts of third-degree burglary; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Vince Griffin, Nauvoo; third-degree burglary; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Donna Heist, Athens; chemical endangerment of a child; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Jason Vibbert, Athens; chemical endangerment of a child, possession of controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Benjamin Vickers, Athens; possession of controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Ryan White, Athens; possession of controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
