Arrests
• Samantha Marie Reeves, 28, 1406 Brookline Ave. S.W., Decatur; obstruction of justice, possession of a controlled substance and three misdemeanors; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $4,400. (Decatur police)
• Fabien Theral Morrow, 28, 414 Lafayette St. N.E., Decatur; possession of a controlled substance and a misdemeanor; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,300. (Morgan sheriff)
• Hunter Andrew Whitaker, 18, 1163 Lawrence County 261, Town Creek; possession of a controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,000. (Morgan sheriff)
• Jason Matthew Morton, 38, 264 Cullman County 1114, Cullman County; possession of a controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,000. (Morgan sheriff)
• Leanna Paige Drake, 29, 26778 Pattie Lane, Ardmore, Tennessee; chemical endangerment of a child; in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Limestone sheriff)
• Sean Benjamin Walts, 35, 25664 Caldera Drive, Athens; first-degree theft; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $5,000. (Limestone sheriff)
• Justin Cook, 35, 1809 Windover Place, Decatur; possession of a controlled substance, first-degree possession of marijuana and a misdemeanor; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $8,500. (Athens police)
