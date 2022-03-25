Arrests
• Tedrick Ravelle Kimmons, 26, Decatur; first-degree possession of marijuana; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $52,800. (Decatur police)
• Amber Mae Nicole Bush, 37, Hartselle; possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,300. (Morgan sheriff)
• Jeremy O’Neal Mahathy, 40, Hillsboro; first-degree receiving stolen property, possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail sett at $8,100. (Decatur police)
• Kenneth Deshawn Nicholas, 31, Morgan County; first-degree possession of marijuana; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $51,200. (Decatur police)
• Joseph Steven Langham, 36, Town Creek; first-degree possession of marijuana; in Lawrence County Jail with no bail listed. (Town Creek police)
• Jonathan Logan Talley, 35, Moulton; third-degree escape; in Lawrence County Jail with no bail listed. (Lawrence sheriff)
• Jordan Wade Brooks, 32, Town Creek; first-degree receiving stolen property; in Lawrence County Jail with no bail listed. (Lawrence sheriff)
• Eric Bass, Athens; drug trafficking; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Nicholas Douthit, Huntsville; second-degree receiving stolen property; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Christina Jarrett, Athens; first-degree forgery; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Timothy Lunsford, Athens; first-degree robbery; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Jeremy Patterson, Athens; two counts of possession of controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.