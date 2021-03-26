Arrests
• Chandler Blake Jones, 21, 1613 16th Ave. S.E., Decatur; possession of a controlled substance and two misdemeanors; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,600. (Decatur police)
• Sarah Rose Gregory, 34, 25979 Beatline Road, Athens; third-degree burglary; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Limestone sheriff)
• Amanda Westmoreland Engle, 42, full address not given, Rogersville; two counts of possession of a controlled substance; in Lawrence County Jail with bail set at $2,000. (Moulton police)
