Arrests
• Roy Franklin Campbell, 49; sexual abuse of a child; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Morgan sheriff)
• Randy Joe Hill, 54, Decatur; distribution of a controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Morgan sheriff)
• Debra Louise Carden, 50, Somerville; third-degree burglary; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Morgan sheriff)
• Lauren Elizabeth Marsh, 23, Hartselle; first-degree criminal mischief; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Morgan sheriff)
• Scott H. Charnell, 31, Decatur; second-degree assault; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Decatur police)
• Quincy Joe Richards, 41, Athens; two counts of third-degree theft; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Athens police)
• Luis Lopez-Torres, Tanner; third-degree burglary; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• James Pugh, Decatur; two counts of possession of controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed (Limestone sheriff)
• Rex Carter, Athens; destruction of property by a prisoner; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Ashley Fadell, Athens; two counts of possession of controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Jerry Long, Athens; possession of controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Joni Smith, Athens; third-degree burglary, possession of controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
