Arrests
• Ashlee Renee Forester, 30, 78 Broad St., Falkville; possession of controlled substance, chemical endangerment of a child; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $3,500. (Morgan sheriff)
• Natalie Leann Morgan, 36, 1422 North St. S.E., Decatur; possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,300. (Morgan sheriff)
• Marvin Lynn Bolden, 41, 307 Tammy St. S.W., Decatur; possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $3,200. (Morgan sheriff)
• Jimmy Joe Luncsford, 42, 1715 Carridale St. S.W., Decatur; possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,300. (Morgan sheriff)
• James Michael Simmons, 40, 1420 Seventh Ave. S.E., Apt. A, Decatur; possession of methamphetamine; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,300. (Morgan sheriff)
• John Thomas Cowan Jr., 56, 1694 Neel School Road, Decatur; possession of methamphetamine; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,300. (Morgan sheriff)
• Christopher Landon Engle, 48, 1472 North St. S.E., Decatur; possession of methamphetamine; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,300. (Morgan sheriff)
• Ashley Lashae Woods, 33, 85 Sun Valley Private Drive, Somerville; possession of controlled substance, intent to distribute controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $8,500. (Morgan sheriff)
• Barry William Anders, 36, 206 County Road 149, Bremen; obstructing governmental operations; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $3,100. (Decatur police)
• Demetrius Dushawn Johnson, 25, 603 Pennylane St. S.E., Hartselle; possession of cocaine, intent to distribute controlled substance, second-degree promoting prison contraband; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $7,000. (Morgan sheriff)
• Kevin Lee Sharpley, 50, 2401 Harpeth Place S.W., Decatur; intent to distribute controlled substance, possession of cocaine; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $6,300. (Morgan sheriff)
• Adam Christian Taylor, 25, 119 Duck Spring Road, Toney; felony attempt to elude; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $4,500. (Limestone sheriff)
• Susan Nicole Turner, 49, 27726 Laura Lane, Harvest; breaking and entering a vehicle; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Limestone sheriff)
• Ethan Alexander Haywood, 18, 21124 Clement Gin Road, Athens; first-degree rape; in Limestone County Jail with bail not set. (Limestone sheriff)
• Michael Antwone Madry, 38, 2105 Aretha St., Athens; obtaining unemployment benefits unlawfully; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Limestone sheriff)
