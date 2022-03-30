Arrests
• Nikki Dale Wilbourn, 45, homeless; possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,000. (Decatur police)
• Tamara Bonet Weatherby, 34, Decatur; possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Decatur police)
• Cristal Joyce Shelnutt, 40, Falkville; manufacturing of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Morgan sheriff)
• Lauren Elizabeth Marsh, 23, Hartselle; first-degree criminal mischief; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,300. (Morgan sheriff)
• Dewey Wayne Miller Jr., 45, Hartselle; first-degree criminal mischief, first-degree theft; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Somerville police)
• Terry Wayne Barber, 50, Hartselle; possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Hartselle police)
• Joseph Bradley Horne, 37, Trinity; first-degree arson; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Trinity police)
• Jerrell Martez McDaniel, 33, Decatur; third-degree promoting prison contraband; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Decatur police)
• Sacha Johnson, Harvest; possession of controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Andrue Josiff Olson, 25, Athens; third-degree theft; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Athens police)
• Byron Eugene Olson Jr., 28, Athens; third-degree theft; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Athens police)
• Matthew Tyler Stewart, 36, Athens; assault by strangulation or suffocation; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Athens police)
• Tervarius Horton, Athens; possession of controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Clifton Tatum, Athens; two counts of first-degree theft, distribution of controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Steven Weaver, Elkmont; first-degree receiving stolen property; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Jimmy King, Athens; two counts of possession of controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.