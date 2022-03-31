Arrests
• Brandy Ann Irons, 37, Florence; second-degree theft; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Decatur police)
• Ralph Lymon Ballentine, 66, Somerville; failure to register as a sex offender; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Morgan sheriff)
• Robert K. Aparicio, 51, Leighton; possession of controlled substance; in Lawrence County Jail with no bail listed. (Lawrence sheriff)
• Rodney Felton Hill, 58, Moulton; first-degree possession of marijuana; in Lawrence County Jail with no bail listed. (Lawrence sheriff)
• Latasha Leann Hutto, 37, Trinity; possession of controlled substance; in Lawrence County Jail with no bail listed. (Lawrence sheriff)
• Frankie Lee Mitchell, 52, Courtland; possession of controlled substance; in Lawrence County Jail with no bail listed. (Moulton police)
• Robert Eudon Seahorn, 45, Tuscumbia; possession of controlled substance; in Lawrence County Jail with no bail listed. (Lawrence sheriff)
• Daricus Laco Yarbrough, 33, Town Creek; second-degree assault; in Lawrence County Jail with no bail listed. (Town Creek police)
• Jon Humphrey, Ardmore; first-degree criminal mischief; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Chucky Willard, Toney; possession of controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Matthew Wray, Ardmore; fraud, third-degree theft; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Ardmore police)
