Arrests
• Joseph Louis Scott, 23, 301 Warren Road N.W., Hartselle; possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and three misdemeanors; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $5,900. (Decatur police)
• Michael Anthony Morris, 38, 23658 Upper Fort Hampton Road, Elkmont; possession of a controlled substance and a misdemeanor; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $3,250. (Athens police)
• Brandie Nicole Appleton, 27, 7204 Tanglewood Drive, Pulaski, Tennessee; possession of a controlled substance and two misdemeanors; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $4,000. (Athens police)
• James William Kellum, 42, 28557 Jennings Chapel Road, Toney; first-degree possession of a forged instrument; in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Limestone sheriff)
• Timothy James Towe, 34, 1502 Coleman Ave., Athens; possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $10,000. (Limestone sheriff)
