Arrests
• Marquita Laneice Gary, 27, Decatur; possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Morgan sheriff)
• Vidal G. Hubbard, 26, Decatur; third-degree theft; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Decatur police)
• Jessica Ray Guess, 38, Decatur; possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,300. (Decatur police)
• Sarah Lynn Roberts, 36, Danville; two counts of possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,900. (Morgan sheriff)
• Jeffrey Michael Merchant, 44, Danville; two counts of possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,900. (Morgan sheriff)
• Patrick Scott Polk, 48, Huntsville; possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $3,100. (Falkville police)
• Lachelle Tracy, Athens; possession of controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Johnican Lee Behel, 40, Florence; possession of controlled substance; in Lawrence County Jail with bail set at $1,300. (Courtland police)
• Ryan Jake Bryant, 22, Moulton; first-degree receiving stolen property; in Lawrence County Jail with no bail listed. (Lawrence sheriff)
• Stanley Pierce Loosier, 37, Courtland; possession of controlled substance; in Lawrence County Jail with no bail set. (Lawrence sheriff)
• Samantha Ashley Lowery, 31, Moulton; seven counts of possession of controlled substance, second-degree forgery; in Lawrence County Jail with no bail listed. (Moulton police)
• Jeri Chelsia Purser, 33, Moulton; chemical endangerment of a child; in Lawrence County Jail with bail set at $7,500. (Town Creek police)
