Arrests
• Calvin Lynn Finney, 45, Decatur; possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,200. (Decatur police)
• Kevin Savalis Swoopes, 44, Decatur; possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,600. (Decatur police)
• Christian Brown, Madison; three counts of possession of controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Leonard Brown, Lester; failure to register as a sex offender; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Krishaun Clemons, West Palm Beach, Florida; first-degree criminal trespass; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Mary Frances Ward, 30, Minor Hill, Tennessee; chemical endangerment of a child; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Athens police)
• George M. Matthews, 48, Athens; first-degree theft; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Athens police)
• Rodney Watkins, Athens; drug trafficking; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
