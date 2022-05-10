ARRESTS
• James Anthony Edward Perkins, 24, Magee, Mississippi; possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,600. (Morgan sheriff)
• Thomas Lamar Bramlett, 71, Danville; violation of sex offender notification act; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Morgan sheriff)
• Colby Waynette Poff, 37, Decatur; possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Decatur police)
• Emilie Josette Smith, 46, Decatur; second-degree promoting prison contraband; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,000. (Decatur police)
• Raymond Mack Gettler Jr., 32, Decatur; possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Morgan sheriff)
• Justin Andrew Mead, 34, Hartselle; possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,300. (Falkville police)
• Justin Thomas Odom, 35, Somerville; possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Hartselle police)
• Larry Christopher Walls, 55, Gulf Shores; second-degree burglary; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Decatur police)
• Chastain Vitilar Tyree Grubbs, 28, Decatur; first-degree theft, forgery; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $35,000. (Decatur police)
• Clinton Heath Berryman, 25, Town Creek; first-degree attempted theft, first-degree receiving stolen property. (Lawrence sheriff)
• Whitney Victoria Kidd, 30, Ardmore; first-degree theft; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Athens police)
• Zacheus Coleman, Elkmont; first-degree possession of marijuana, possession of controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Terry Worthey, Decatur; third-degree forgery; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Halee Mundy, Madison; possession of controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Brian Birdwell, Rogersville; first-degree receiving stolen property; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.