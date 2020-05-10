Arrests
• Sarah Elizabeth Stewart, 24, 29055 Alabama 99, Lester; possession of controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $6,000. (Limestone sheriff)
• Bradley Wayne Barrett, 39, 28005 Abby Lane, Anderson; possession of methamphetamine; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Limestone sheriff)
• Kain Lee Lalonde, 32, 27185 Oak Grove Road, Elkmont; first-degree theft; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $1,000. (Limestone sheriff)
• Richard Lee Kidd, 49, 23575 Presnell Road, Athens; two counts of possession of dangerous drugs; in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Limestone sheriff)
• Sabrina Montgomery Sparks, 35, 1444 S.E. Goehler Drive, Cullman; first-degree theft; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $5,000. (Limestone sheriff)
