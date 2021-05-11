Arrests
• Jamey Ray Thompson, 42, 15062 Mooresville Road, Athens; first-degree theft and breaking and entering a vehicle; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $7,500. (Athens police)
• Corey Cordell White, 32, 108 Mill St., Athens; possession of a controlled substance and a misdemeanor; in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Limestone sheriff)
• Juan Ramos, 33, Alabama 99, Athens; possession of a controlled substance and a misdemeanor; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $3,500. (Athens police)
• Ralph Clay Richardson, 50, 249 College St., Prospect, Tennessee; possession of a controlled substance and a misdemeanor; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $3,500. (Athens police)
• Christina Stegall, 38, 28160 Old Scrouge Road; Ardmore; possession of a controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Athens police)
