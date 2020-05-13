Arrests
• Zachary Ross Allen, 31, 2410 Vaughn Bridge Road, Morgan County; possession of short-barrel rifle or shotgun, second-degree receiving stolen property; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $5,000. (Morgan sheriff)
• Timothy Ryan Froscello, 36, 2004 Lancaster Ave. S.W., Morgan County; unlawful possession of ephedrine; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,000. (Morgan sheriff)
• Tyler Jefferson Smith, 29, 14799 Foxwood Drive, Harvest; possession of dangerous drugs; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $3,500. (Madison police)
• Joshua Ryan German, 22, 228 Williston Drive, Huntsville; possession of dangerous drugs; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $4,500. (Madison police)
• Marvin Jerome Parrish Jr., 35, 1801 Chandler Road No. 53, Statesboro, Georgia; third-degree forgery; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $1,500. (Athens police)
• Michael Orell Gray, 49, 19788 Townsend Ford Road, Athens; discharging firearm into unoccupied school bus or school building; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $10,000. (Limestone sheriff)
• John Louis Vaughn, 61, 401 N. Jefferson St. No. 1, Athens; possession of cocaine; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Limestone sheriff)
• Joshua Wayne Emerson, 36, Witty Mill Road, Athens; third-degree burglary; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Limestone sheriff)
