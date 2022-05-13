Arrests
• Nathan Daniel Severinsen, 36, Decatur; possession of controlled substance, drug trafficking; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $6,900. (Decatur police)
• Jennifer Carol Lewis, 48, Danville; chemical endangerment of a child; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Morgan sheriff)
• Graylon Gene Bell, 65, Decatur; possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,600. (Decatur police)
• DeMichael Deshaun Mason, 35, Decatur; drug trafficking; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $10,000. (Decatur police)
• Reginald Beavers, Athens; distribution of controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Christopher Jefferson, Athens; third-degree theft; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Patrick Johnson, Athens; first-degree assault; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Wendell McNatt, Fayetteville, Tennessee; theft of trademark; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Amber Morgan, Athens; domestic violence by strangulation; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Gerald Pearce, Ardmore, Tennessee; four counts of second-degree theft, one count of third-degree theft; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Jonathan Rice, Athens; drug trafficking, distribution of controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Devin Ward, Huntsville; first-degree possession of marijuana; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Jeremiah Warren, Tuscon, Arizona; possession of a pistol by violent felon; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Athens police)
