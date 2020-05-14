Arrests
• Amanda Leah Ricketts, 40, 1801 E. Brownstone Court, Decatur; possession of controlled substance, second-degree promoting prison contraband; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $26,900. (Decatur police)
• Robert Freeman Sledge Jr., 58, of 1726 Nottingham Drive S.W., Decatur; four counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance and two misdemeanors; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $4,600. (Decatur police)
• Curtis Mitchell James, 45, 1202 Lawrence County 271, Town Creek; possession of synthetic narcotics; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,900. (Decatur police)
• Eric James Brewer, 26, 301 Sanders Road S.E., Hartselle; first-degree theft of lost property; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $10,000. (Morgan sheriff)
• Bradwick Allen Parker, 34, 2210 Indian Hills Road N.E., Morgan County; possession of synthetic narcotics; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,000. (Decatur police)
• Dustin Blake King, 155 Oak Ridge Lane, Hartselle; second-degree receiving stolen property; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $4,000. (Morgan sheriff)
• Brianna Nicole Franks, 22, 105 Yearling Road, Toney; first-degree robbery; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $55,600. (Decatur police)
• Taqmarrius Caver, 26, 4151 Fifth Court North, Birmingham; first-degree robbery, second-degree assault; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $55,000. (Decatur police)
• Roosevelt Quadrea McGee IV, 27, 215 Sixth Ave. S.W., Decatur; felon in possession of firearm; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $15,000. (Decatur police)
• Christopher Dale Smith Jr., 34, 904 Fifth Ave. S.E., Decatur; two counts of breaking and entering vehicle; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $5,000. (Decatur police)
• Jeremiah Robert Claude Byers, 19, 22036 Compton Road, Athens; four counts of unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $10,000. (Athens police)
• Randall Lamar McClung, 55, 24691 McClung Lane, Athens; possession of methamphetamine; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $3,500. (Limestone sheriff)
