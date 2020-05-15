Arrests
• Joseph David Wren, 31, 1305 N. Johnson Chapel Road, Morgan County; first-degree possession of marijuana, trafficking methamphetamine; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $165,000. (Morgan sheriff)
• Roosevelt Quadrea McGree IV, 27, 215 Sixth Ave. S.W., Decatur; felon in possession of firearm; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $15,000. (Decatur police)
• Brittany Lashawn Miland, 24, 1506 Douthit St., Decatur; possession of synthetic narcotics; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Decatur police)
• Maria Beth Thorne, 41, 118-B Masin Court, Huntsville; writ of arrest; in Morgan County Jail with no bail set. (Agency not specified)
• Brittany Lynn Bertin, 31, 1015 Kennesaw Drive, Huntsville; third-degree burglary, possession of dangerous drugs; in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Limestone sheriff)
• Holly Beth Wilson, 35, 20401 Cox Road, Athens; first-degree theft; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $5,000. (Limestone sheriff)
• Darryl Scott Hastings, 31, 29476 Lakeview Drive, Ardmore; third-degree burglary, second-degree assault; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $9,250. (Limestone sheriff)
