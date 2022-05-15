Arrests
• Richard Brian Barnes, 57, Town Creek; possession of controlled substance; in Lawrence County Jail with bail set at $3,000. (North Courtland police)
• Sara Harville, 38, Moulton; possession of controlled substance with no bail listed. (North Courtland police)
• Joseph Bowen, Lynnville, Tennessee; possession of controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Zandi Engerlrecht, Spring Hill, Tennessee; possession of controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Samuel Fulton, Prospect, Tennessee; second-degree promoting prison contraband, possession of controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Michael May, Athens; possession of controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• David Monroe, Ardmore; drug trafficking, first-degree forgery; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
