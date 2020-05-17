Arrests
• Lorya Jhanai Minor, 30, 222 Dolavare St., Montgomery; second-degree assault; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $15,000. (Decatur police)
• Landon Ellis Borden, 31, 1511 Chestnut St. S.E., Decatur; first-degree receiving stolen property; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $6,900. (Decatur police)
• Gregory Thomas Garner, 32, 307 Winston County 158, Addison; two counts of possession of a controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,900. (Decatur police)
• Richard Bono Sharpe, 47, 24491 Thach Road, Elkmont; first-degree theft; in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Limestone sheriff)
