Arrests
• Tonya Michelle Gay, 33, 919 18th St., Decatur; two counts of possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,300. (Morgan sheriff)
• Kimberly Renee Goerner, 31, 277 Cullman County 734, Cullman; possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,600. (Morgan sheriff)
• Crystal Leeann Whitlow, 40, 2006 State Ave. Apt. C, Decatur; promoting prison contrabrand; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,000. (Priceville police)
• Sandra Braswell, 43, 103 Indian Crest Drive, Madison; possession of dangerous drugs; in Morgan County Jail with no bail set. (Morgan sheriff)
• Ashley Carol Bailey, 35, 2066 Cullman County 463, Cullman; attempt to sell/distribute dangerous drugs, possession of heroin; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $6,600. (Morgan sheriff)
• Gary Wayne Savage, 48, 2414 U.S. 31 S., No. 110, Athens; first-degree receiving stolen property, SORNA violation; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $20,000. (Athens police)
• Kristie Elizabeth Johnson, 38, 5669 Henry Road, Athens; possession of methamphetamine; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Limestone sheriff)
• Meghin Leanne Burgess, 31, 214 Crossrail Circle, Harvest; first-degree theft; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $5,000. (Limestone sheriff)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.