Arrests
• Fredrick Terrell Helton, 40, 23027 Alabama 20, Decatur; using false name to obstruct justice; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $25,000. (Decatur police)
• Kamir Rasheed Thompson, 602 Ashley Drive S.W., Decatur; second-degree receiving stolen property; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Decatur police)
• Jaquan Tyreese Roger, 19, 1407 Ascent Trail B, Huntsville; breaking and entering vehicle; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Hartselle police)
• Deon Jaun Hill, 1503 Timber Lane Drive, Huntsville; breaking and entering a vehicle, possession of amphetamines, possession of Xanax without prescription; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $4,500. (Hartselle police and Morgan sheriff)
• Paula Michelle Davis, 37, 707 Third Ave. S.E., Decatur; fugitive from justice, in Morgan County Jail with no bail set. (Morgan sheriff)
• Gabriel Cain Rosilez, 23, homeless; possession of synthetic narcotics; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,300. (Decatur police)
• Tyquesha Lanae Crayton, 22, 411 Fifth Ave. S.W., Decatur; possession of synthetic narcotics; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,200. (Decatur police)
• Thomas Lagrell Strickland, 27, 1201 Eighth Ave. S.E., Decatur; possession of synthetic narcotics; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,300. (Decatur police)
• Jessica Ray Guess, 36, 1004 Fifth Ave. S.E., Decatur; possession of synthetic narcotics; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,300. (Decatur police)
• Troy Wayne Whitworth, 27, 1609 Sixth Ave. S.W., Decatur; possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,300. (Decatur police)
• Amanda Jo White, 35, 43 Chriss Jessie St., Moulton; third-degree theft of lost property; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,000. (Hartselle police)
• Darren Lee Bates, 26, 1200 Folwer St., Old Hickory, Tennessee; first-degree receiving stolen property; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $5,600. (State troopers)
• Terry Joe Teague, 35, 1040 Lawrence County 203, Danville; third-degree forgery; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,300. (Decatur police)
• Torrey Deon Peoples, 41, 2103 Booker Drive, Athens; possession of controlled substance with intent; in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Limestone sheriff)
• Jason William Kimbrough, 48, 14900 W. Alabama 72, Athens; second-degree assault; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $5,000. (Limestone sheriff)
• Nicholas James Brown, 24, 7 Marvin Brown Road, Danville; possession of dangerous drugs; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $3,250. (Huntsville police)
• Brian Keith Bright, 25923 Moorseville Road, Elkmont; possession of methamphetamine; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Limestone sheriff)
• Kaila Makenzee King, 22, 307 N. Vine St., Athens; two counts of fraudulent use of credit or debit card, discharging firearm into unoccupied dwelling; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $13,000. (Athens police)
• Zachary Elias Tarpley, 30, 25002 Sardis Springs Road, Athens; first-degree theft, two counts of unlawful breaking and entering vehicle; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $10,750. (Limestone sheriff)
• Amber Nicole Barnes, 34, 25002 Sardis Springs Road, Athens; two counts of unlawful breaking and entering vehicle; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $5,750. (Limestone sheriff)
• Rashaan Jamah Lunn, 45, 2565 E. 17th Ave., Springfield, Tennessee; first-degree receiving stolen property; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $5,750. (State troopers)
